Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Decreases By 29.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $48.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 66. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Further Reading

