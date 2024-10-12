Short Interest in Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Declines By 30.0%

Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Global Brokerage Stock Performance

Global Brokerage has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Global Brokerage

Global Brokerage, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers.

