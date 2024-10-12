Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rises By 388.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

