Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rises By 388.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.14.
About Intrum AB (publ)
