Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rises By 172.8%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the September 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,482.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $104.10 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LEG Immobilien will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

