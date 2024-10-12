Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Decreases By 32.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lilium Price Performance

LILMW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 8,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Lilium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.