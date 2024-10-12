Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Decreases By 31.9%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MariMed Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MRMD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 241,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

