Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Declines By 34.0%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,061,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

MHK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 284,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

