Short Interest in Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Decreases By 35.1%

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCEAW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Ocean Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

