Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Decreases By 31.1%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ONBPP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Old National Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

