Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Drops By 31.4%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

