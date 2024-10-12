Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declines By 30.1%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. 1,343,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

