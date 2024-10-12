Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Expands By 79.0%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the September 15th total of 118,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ICU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 48,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. SeaStar Medical has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.14.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

