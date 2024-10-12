Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Rises By 68.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKGSY remained flat at $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.