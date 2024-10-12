Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 74.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,658. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

