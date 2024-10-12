Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Grows By 31,100.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 31,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CIZ stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZFree Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 24.85% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

