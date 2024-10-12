Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Grows By 31,100.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 31,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CIZ stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
