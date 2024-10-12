Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 65.7%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.54.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
