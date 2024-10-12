Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Decreases By 90.5%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

