Short Interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Drops By 26.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

