Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,051 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,490,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,874. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

