Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $70.22. 46,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.