Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

NEM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 7,422,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

