Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $129.89. 139,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,680. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $130.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

