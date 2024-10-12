Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 413,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

