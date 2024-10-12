Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after acquiring an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.71. 94,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,824. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

