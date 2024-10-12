Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.43. 131,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $168.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

