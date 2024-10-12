Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $305.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,543. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.21 and its 200-day moving average is $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

