Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

