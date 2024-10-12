Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

