Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 892.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,489 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.90 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

