Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 177,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $532.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $533.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.70 and a 200 day moving average of $496.64. The firm has a market cap of $482.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

