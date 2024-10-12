Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 82,588 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,588 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

