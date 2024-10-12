Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,259,259 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $24.93 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

