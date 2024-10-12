SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 180,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $821.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

