SmarDex Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. SmarDex has a market cap of $71.74 million and $202,742.83 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmarDex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00253742 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,689,996,324 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,687,488,038.466852 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00815904 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $362,172.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.