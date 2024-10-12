SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Price Performance

SMCE stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 5,406,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,007,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60. SMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

