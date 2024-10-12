Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $124.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.