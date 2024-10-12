Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

SQM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SQM opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.2% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

