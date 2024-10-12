Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Shares Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.23. 124,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 219,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLS shares. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$524.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

