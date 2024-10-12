Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $316,930.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,382.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 671,728 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,920,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 501,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 282,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SLNO stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of -1.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

