Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.71.
SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 671,728 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,920,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 501,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 282,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
SLNO stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of -1.45.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
