Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SPMC opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,860,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

