Sovryn Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $8.86 million and $49,421.31 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,885,436.5281442 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.48553289 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $38,475.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

