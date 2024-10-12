SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,183 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

