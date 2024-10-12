SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 16.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $82,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after buying an additional 1,292,314 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.04. 954,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.