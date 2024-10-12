SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 188.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPHY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

