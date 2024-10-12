SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.4% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $45,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

