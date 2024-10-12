SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lessened by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. 153,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,821. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

