Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Steem has a total market cap of $84.32 million and $13.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,676.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00520347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00104573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00242320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00072400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,661,028 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.