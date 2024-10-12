Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $198.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $199.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.91.

Shares of GTLS opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

