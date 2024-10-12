StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.38.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.