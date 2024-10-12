StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.79.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
